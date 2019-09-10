EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.45 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $597,125.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00144753 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,281.44 or 1.00341502 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000581 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000396 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

