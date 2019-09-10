Elaine Castellanos Sells 2,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RETA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RETA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

