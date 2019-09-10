Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $757.70 Million

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report $757.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.40 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $761.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

ELAN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,930. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,421.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 75,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,659.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 111,780 shares of company stock worth $2,975,212 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

