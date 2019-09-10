Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,087 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 97,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.