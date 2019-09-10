ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.14

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 43709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research firms have commented on ECIFY. HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

