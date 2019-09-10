Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $157,215.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,806,277,121 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

