Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 110,276 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Enbridge worth $144,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

ENB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,377. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

