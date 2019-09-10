Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE:ECA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.37. 3,219,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,369. Encana has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encana will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECA shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.