EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $68.89, approximately 300,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 120,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judd Dayton bought 40,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $319,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

