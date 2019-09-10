Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $115.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00.

Separately, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $112.59 on Friday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $78.99 and a 52 week high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,939 shares of company stock worth $8,896,045 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,176,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.