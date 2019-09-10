EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.