Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total transaction of $69,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.58.

EQIX stock traded down $10.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.79. 21,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,313. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $567.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

