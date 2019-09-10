Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,481. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$56.12 and a 12 month high of C$102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.00.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total transaction of C$768,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,382.89. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.24, for a total value of C$63,594.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,834.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,915.

EQB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

