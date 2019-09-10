Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ERIE traded down $11.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 83.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.