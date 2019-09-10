Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Shares Up 37.5%

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 18,577 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 15,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

About Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. It offers bet exchange style wagering, player VS player betting, and on professional esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

