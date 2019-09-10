ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) to Issue $0.23 — Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2257 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

CEFL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 12,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,632. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.