ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Plans — Dividend of $0.06

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of MRRL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

