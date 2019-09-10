ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4932 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

SDYL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. 1,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

