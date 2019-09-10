Evertz Technologies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$14.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.27.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.