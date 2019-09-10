Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,966 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Exelon were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 58.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,811. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.