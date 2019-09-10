F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $582.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $585.70 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $562.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 596,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F5 Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

