FARMERS BANKSHA/SH (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of FARMERS BANKSHA/SH (OTCMKTS:FBVA) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

About FARMERS BANKSHA/SH (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company of Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

