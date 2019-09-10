Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Federal Signal worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.