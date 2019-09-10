Financial Comparison: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) vs. SINGAPORE TELEC/S (NYSE:SGAPY)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 3 1 0 2.25 SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.38 billion 1.15 $416.74 million $0.48 11.92 SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.98 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Risk & Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 12.26% 12.10% 4.40% SINGAPORE TELEC/S 17.83% 9.58% 5.87%

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

