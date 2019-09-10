finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.50

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 48838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.17.

About finnCap Group (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.