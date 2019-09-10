Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $90,062.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $90,062.00 and $265.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

