First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 45.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of DWPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. 368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

