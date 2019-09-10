First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.57% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.