First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $19.72, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.22% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.