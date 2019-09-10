First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,489. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

