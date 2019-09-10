FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FirstService worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. 20,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.85. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

