Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.25, approximately 663,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 624,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

