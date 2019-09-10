FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Tops $20,102.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $20,102.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,260,038 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.