Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.28 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.06 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007474 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,631,996 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

