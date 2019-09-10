Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Plans $0.52 — Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Formula Systems (1985) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FORTY opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

