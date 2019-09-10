Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,482,152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $355,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 509.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,275,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortis by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 976,119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,579,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,389,000 after acquiring an additional 931,720 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 247,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

