Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.90, 8,250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

