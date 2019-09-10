Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 991.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.13.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

