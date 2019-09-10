Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading Up 10% on Insider Buying Activity

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 253,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 106,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Specifically, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 15,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,277.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 278,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,126. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

