GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of GLPG opened at $157.47 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $191.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after buying an additional 131,119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $48,447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

