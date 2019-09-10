GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $20,496.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00696319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinrail, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

