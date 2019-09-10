Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Garmin by 22.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,475,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 64.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 333,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $16,232,629.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,149,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

GRMN stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

