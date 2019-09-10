Gas Reaches Market Cap of $14.23 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00013736 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Coinnest and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX, Poloniex, Binance, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

