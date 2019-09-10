GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies makes up 1.1% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 406.9% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 190,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,208,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,286,000 after buying an additional 816,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.31. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

