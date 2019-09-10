Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,146 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after acquiring an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 2,067,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,709. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

