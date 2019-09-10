Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Volume Tops $177,700.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.19 million and $177,700.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

