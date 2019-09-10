Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,210 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 5,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.