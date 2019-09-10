Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 17,696 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.