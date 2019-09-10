GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $300.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $671,498.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

