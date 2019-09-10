Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 203,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,309. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

